Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets on sale in Columbia at Koger Center

Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Columbia, South Carolina, for a performance at Koger Center for the Arts on March 11, 2026. Known for its dazzling blend of classical Chinese dance, live orchestra, and stunning visuals, Shen Yun continues to be a global cultural phenomenon.

Tickets for the Columbia performance are available now at the Koger Center box office and through ScoreBig. Fans who purchase at ScoreBig enjoy the benefit of no hidden fees while securing their seats for this world-class show.

Audiences can expect a program that highlights 5,000 years of Chinese civilization through music and dance, presented with cutting-edge production values. Shen Yun’s artistry has captivated audiences worldwide, making this Columbia stop a must-see for cultural enthusiasts.

Shop for Shen Yun tickets at Koger Center for the Arts on March 11, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.