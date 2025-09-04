Shen Yun tickets on sale in Columbia at Koger Center

Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Columbia, South Carolina, with a performance at Koger Center for the Arts on March 10, 2026. Combining classical Chinese dance, live orchestral accompaniment, and striking visuals, Shen Yun continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Tickets are available now through the Koger Center box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats with no hidden service fees. For Columbia audiences, this is an opportunity to experience one of the most unique performing arts productions touring today.

Shen Yun’s Columbia performance will highlight thousands of years of cultural history, delivered with dazzling precision and artistry. With a history of sell-out performances, the Koger Center date is expected to draw high demand.

Shop for Shen Yun tickets at Koger Center for the Arts on March 10, 2026

