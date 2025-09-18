Shen Yun tickets on sale in Thousand Oaks at Fred Kavli Theatre

Shen Yun Performing Arts brings its acclaimed celebration of classical Chinese dance and music to the Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for three performances Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2026. Audiences can expect new choreography, live orchestral accompaniment, and vivid, story-driven vignettes that highlight 5,000 years of traditional culture.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Purchase at the BAPAC box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Families and first-time attendees often note the production’s vibrant costumes and digital backdrops, which help create an immersive experience from any seat.

The Fred Kavli Theatre is a comfortable, modern venue known for excellent sightlines and acoustics, well suited for Shen Yun’s blend of precision dance and live music. Thousand Oaks patrons will have options across afternoon and evening performances, making it easy to fit the show into a weekend plan or a cultural night out.

Secure seats today to experience one of the touring world’s most visually striking productions.

Shen Yun Thousand Oaks Dates

