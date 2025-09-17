Shen Yun tickets on sale now in Thousand Oaks at Fred Kavli Theatre

Shen Yun Performing Arts will present multiple performances at Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, California, from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026. The world-renowned troupe showcases 5,000 years of Chinese culture through classical dance and live orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fred Kavli Theatre box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats with no hidden fees.

Shen Yun has captivated global audiences with its breathtaking costumes, intricate choreography, and cultural storytelling. Each show highlights traditional values and artistry, making it a must-see for fans of dance and world culture.

Southern California audiences have three opportunities to witness this acclaimed performance in early 2026.

Show Dates

