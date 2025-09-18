ShipRocked 2026 Expands Lineup With The Stowaways Supergroup, Halestorm Port Show

ShipRocked has unveiled the all-star roster for its signature house band, The Stowaways, as well as new additions to the lineup for the 2026 edition of the rock cruise. The event sails January 25-31 aboard Carnival Horizon from Miami to ports in The Bahamas, including Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key and Nassau.

This year’s Stowaways lineup features Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman of I Prevail, Charlie Scene, Funny Man and J-Dog from Hollywood Undead, and Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills. They’ll be joined by artists from across the rock spectrum, including Doc Coyle (formerly of Bad Wolves), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Marcos Curiel and Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), and more than two dozen others.

Additional acts joining the bill include The Pretty Wild, Fox Lake and Kemikalfire, the new project from Arejay Hale of Halestorm and Taylor Carroll. They join a lineup topped by Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, along with AWOLNATION, Wage War, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, Kittie, and dozens more.

Halestorm will also play a special “ShipDocked” set in Nassau to close out the cruise. Cruise director Cookie teased that The Stowaways’ set will include a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, complete with a 43-minute version of “War Pigs.”

ShipRocked has grown into a winter tradition for thousands of fans, blending onboard rock performances with themed events, games, and excursions. The cruise also supports charitable causes through its Cancer Sucks! auction, which has raised more than $1 million for research.

Advertisement

Staterooms for ShipRocked 2026 are more than 95% sold out, with limited cabins remaining at ShipRocked.com.