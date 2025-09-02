Shucked tickets on sale in Huntsville at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Shucked, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, is headed to Huntsville with multiple performances at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall inside the Von Braun Center. The Huntsville run will take place in December 2025, giving Alabama audiences the chance to experience the hit show that blends humor, heart, and music in equal measure.

Tickets for all Huntsville performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats at the Von Braun Center box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets are available with no hidden service charges. ScoreBig provides theatre-goers affordable access to Broadway-caliber productions in their local markets.

Shucked has captivated audiences with its clever storytelling, laugh-out-loud moments, and a soundtrack that celebrates the best of modern musical theatre. The Mark C. Smith Concert Hall offers an intimate setting to enjoy the acclaimed production up close.

Don’t miss your chance to see Broadway’s newest sensation live in Huntsville this December.

Available Dates

