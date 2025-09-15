Six The Musical tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

Six The Musical is bringing its electrifying retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII to San Diego Civic Theatre for a limited engagement this winter. Performances will run from Dec. 30, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026, offering Southern California theatergoers multiple opportunities to catch the acclaimed show.

The production has captivated audiences across the globe with its unique mix of history and pop concert energy, earning a Tony Award for Best Original Score. Each wife takes center stage in a high-octane showdown of music, wit, and emotion that has become a favorite for Broadway fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets for the San Diego performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Civic Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. With its modern pop sensibility and stunning performances, Six continues to sell out quickly wherever it plays.

San Diego’s Civic Theatre provides the perfect venue for this royal spectacle, delivering a state-of-the-art experience for audiences. Don’t miss your chance to witness the queens as they reclaim their narratives in a performance that is equal parts empowering and unforgettable.

Six The Musical San Diego dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Six The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.