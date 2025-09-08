Six The Musical tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

Six The Musical will bring its modern retelling of Henry VIII’s wives to ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, with multiple performances scheduled from March 17–22, 2026. The Broadway hit has won over audiences with its pop-inspired score and dazzling staging.

Tickets are on sale now for all Tempe performances. Fans can purchase at the ASU Gammage box office or through ScoreBig, which lists theater tickets without hidden fees. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing makes it easy to select the best seats for one of Broadway’s hottest shows.

With sharp humor and catchy tunes, Six reimagines Tudor history through a contemporary lens. The Tempe engagement offers weeknight and weekend performances, including matinees, giving theatergoers flexibility in planning their visit to this celebrated production.

Shop event dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Six The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.