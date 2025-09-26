Skillet Sets 2026 European Tour Following Sold-Out South American Dates

The rockers of Skillet will return to Europe in spring 2026, with a 23-city run that follows their sold-out South American shows this fall and a U.S. trek with Jeremy Camp.

The Grammy-nominated group will kick off their European leg April 16 in Hamburg, Germany, with stops in major markets including London, Glasgow, Paris, Munich, Warsaw, Barcelona, and Madrid before closing May 23 at Lisbon’s Altice Arena. Tickets are on sale now through Skillet.com.

The announcement comes as the band readies for a busy stretch of touring. Skillet’s South American run begins October 19 in Mexico City, where the concert has already been moved to a larger venue due to demand. Shows in Lima, Peru, and Belo Horizonte, Brazil are sold out, with additional dates scheduled in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

From November, the band brings their Awakening Tour to the U.S. with Jeremy Camp, hitting arenas across Ohio, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. Several dates are already sold out, including a stop at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center in Texas.

Skillet also released a new live track and video, “Showtime,” premiering at midnight ET on Friday.

The group, led by John Cooper with Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger, and Seth Morrison, has built a reputation as one of rock’s most successful touring acts. With more than 22 million units sold worldwide, their catalog includes the 5x-platinum single “Monster,” one of the most-streamed rock tracks of all time. Their music has also been featured by WWE, Marvel, ESPN and the NFL.

Their upcoming European tour follows a summer 2025 run across Europe that drew nearly 400,000 fans.

Skillet 2026 European Tour Dates: