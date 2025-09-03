Some Like It Hot tickets on sale in Washington at National Theatre

Some Like It Hot via official website

Some Like It Hot brings its award-winning Broadway musical comedy to Washington, D.C., for a limited engagement at the National Theatre. With dazzling choreography, a lively score, and an unforgettable storyline, audiences can enjoy this smash hit across multiple dates in late November 2025.

Tickets for these Washington performances are available now at the National Theatre box office and online via ScoreBig, which offers event tickets with no hidden service charges.

The production, adapted from the classic film, has earned rave reviews for its humor, show-stopping numbers, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages. Theatergoers in D.C. will have several chances to see the show in a venue known for hosting major touring productions in the heart of downtown.

Performance dates & tickets

