Sports Illustrated Tickets Teams Up with Commanders for Fan Experience Partnership

Sports Illustrated Tickets and the Washington Commanders have struck a multi-year partnership aimed at enhancing the fan experience both at home and abroad, the organizations announced this week.

The deal makes Sports Illustrated Tickets an Official Fan Experience Partner of the Commanders and of the 2025 NFL Madrid Game, when Washington faces the Miami Dolphins on November 16 at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain. The matchup marks the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Madrid.

“This partnership with the Washington Commanders exemplifies what Sports Illustrated Tickets is all about – helping our partners give their fans unforgettable moments, improving their experience at the game whether at home in the DMV or halfway across the globe in Madrid,” said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets.

The collaboration includes premium fan packages that debuted September 7 during Washington’s home opener against the New York Giants. Experiences include access to the Merrill Touchdown Club with pregame field passes, catering and open bar, live entertainment, parking, private restrooms, and a personalized Sports Illustrated fan cover.

Sports Illustrated Tickets will also introduce new gameday activations, including Faces in the Crowd, which captures fans’ reactions with 4K cameras and instantly turns them into keepsakes, and Defining Moments, an immersive storytelling exhibit highlighting iconic plays and sports history in Washington.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and creating an unforgettable, premier gameday experience for them is always a priority,” said Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer for the Commanders. “Partnering with Sports Illustrated Tickets gives Commanders fans a unique opportunity to make memories – whether it’s cheering with us at Northwest Stadium or making history together abroad at the NFL’s first regular season matchup in Madrid.”

As part of its international extension, Sports Illustrated Tickets will serve as presenting partner of Command Center: Live from Madrid Special, a content hub offering behind-the-scenes coverage of the Week 11 contest.

Fan packages for upcoming Commanders home games are available at sitickets.com/commanders.