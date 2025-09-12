Steve Martin & Martin Short tickets on sale in Birmingham at BJCC

Steve Martin and comedy partner Martin Short bring their quick-fire banter and music-infused stand-up to the Concert Hall at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 12, 2026. The duo’s touring show blends sketches, stories from decades in entertainment, bluegrass-tinged tunes, and the kind of timing only longtime collaborators can deliver.

Tickets for the April 12 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the BJCC box office or through ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats to major events with no hidden fees.

Martin, an award-winning actor, author, and musician, and Short, a beloved film and television star, pair classic comedy chemistry with sharp new material tailored to each tour stop. The BJCC Concert Hall’s spacious layout and clear acoustics make it a strong fit for a show that bounces between storytelling, one-liners, and live music. Expect a polished, fast-moving evening that celebrates two giants of American comedy at the top of their craft.

For Birmingham-area audiences looking for a can’t-miss spring night out, this one offers broad appeal—from long-time fans to newcomers discovering the duo’s stage show for the first time.

