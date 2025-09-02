Stranger Things: The First Shadow tickets on sale in New York

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is bringing the world of Hawkins to the Broadway stage with performances at the Marquis Theatre in New York. Fans can immerse themselves in the supernatural universe on multiple dates this spring, including March 28 and March 29, 2025.

Tickets for these New York shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Marquis Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, where every ticket comes with no hidden fees. ScoreBig offers affordable access to some of the most in-demand live events, including Broadway’s most buzzworthy productions.

The production takes audiences back before the Netflix hit series, expanding on the lore and giving viewers a deeper look into the characters and mysteries of Hawkins. With its blend of theatrical effects and an original storyline, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is one of the hottest tickets on Broadway in 2025.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the acclaimed production in New York City. Fans of the show and theatre lovers alike will find plenty to enjoy in this immersive theatrical experience.

Available Dates

