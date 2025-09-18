Styx tickets on sale in Prescott Valley at Findlay Toyota Center

Styx head to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on January 11, 2026. The multi-platinum rockers deliver a set that blends progressive runs, radio anthems and stacked vocals, keeping fans on their feet from “Renegade” to “Come Sail Away.”

Known for tight musicianship and crisp production, Styx shows showcase guitar interplay, soaring keys and harmonies honed over decades on the road. Findlay Toyota Center’s roomy bowl and clear sightlines offer strong views from every level, whether you want to be close to the stage or take in the full light show.

Gather your crew, warm up the playlists and get ready for a classic-rock evening with a band that continues to tour at full throttle.

