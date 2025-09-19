Styx tickets on sale in Tucson at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Styx brings decades of arena-ready rock to The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center on Jan. 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to favorites like “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”

Tickets for the Jan. 7 concert are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees. Tucson rock fans should plan ahead—Styx’s tours continue to draw strong demand nationwide.

Known for soaring vocals and precision musicianship, Styx has remained a powerful live act. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall’s acoustics and intimate layout make it a great setting to experience the band up close.

