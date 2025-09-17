Styx tickets on sale now in Prescott Valley at Findlay Toyota Center

Styx will bring their legendary rock catalog to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Jan. 11, 2026. The show begins at 7 p.m. and promises fans a night filled with arena rock anthems that defined a generation.

Tickets are available now at the Findlay Toyota Center box office and through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and events without hidden fees.

Styx has thrilled audiences worldwide for decades with timeless hits like “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and “Mr. Roboto.” Known for their powerful harmonies and dynamic stage shows, the band continues to prove why they remain one of rock’s enduring acts.

Arizona fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music, as Styx delivers a setlist spanning their career alongside fan favorites. The Prescott Valley stop offers the perfect opportunity for longtime followers and new listeners alike to experience their classic sound live.

