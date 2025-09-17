Styx tickets on sale now in Tucson at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Styx will perform at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 7, 2026. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature a night of classic rock anthems from one of the most iconic bands of the past five decades.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets with no hidden service fees.

Known for legendary songs like “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and “Mr. Roboto,” Styx continues to thrill audiences with their mix of progressive rock and arena-ready hooks. Their Tucson performance will showcase both timeless hits and newer material, offering fans an unforgettable live experience.

Southern Arizona rock fans will not want to miss this opportunity to see Styx live in concert at one of the city’s premier venues.

Shop for Styx tickets at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on January 7, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Styx tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.