Tame Impala tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Barclays Center

Tame Impala will bring their psychedelic soundscapes to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with back-to-back shows on October 31 and November 1, 2025. Fans in New York will be treated to a mesmerizing live experience from Kevin Parker and his acclaimed project.

Known for hits like “The Less I Know the Better,” “Elephant,” and “Let It Happen,” Tame Impala has become one of the most celebrated acts in alternative music. Their live shows feature dazzling visuals and immersive sound that transport audiences into another world.

Brooklyn concertgoers can expect a pair of unforgettable nights of music that bridge psych-rock roots with electronic innovation, cementing Tame Impala’s reputation as one of today’s most innovative performers.

Upcoming Brooklyn Dates

