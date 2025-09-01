Texas Stars vs. Chicago Wolves tickets on sale in Cedar Park at HEB Center

The Texas Stars are set to host the Chicago Wolves across multiple games at HEB Center in Cedar Park during the 2026 AHL season. Fans can catch the action on March 17, March 18, April 3, and April 4, as these Central Division foes battle it out in Texas.

Each matchup between the Stars and Wolves brings fast-paced action, promising goals, saves, and intensity from start to finish. These contests are crucial for playoff positioning, and the rivalry ensures plenty of fireworks on the ice.

Tickets are available now at the HEB Center box office and on ScoreBig, which provides hockey fans an easy way to secure seats with no hidden service fees.

Texas Stars vs. Chicago Wolves games at HEB Center

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Texas Stars vs. Chicago Wolves tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.