The Beach Boys tickets on sale for Kettering show at Fraze Pavilion

The Beach Boys will bring their legendary harmonies to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Ohio, on September 16, 2025. Fans can look forward to a night of timeless hits and summer classics from one of America’s most enduring bands.

With a career spanning more than six decades, The Beach Boys continue to connect generations through their signature surf rock sound. Favorites like “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.” are staples of their live performances, ensuring audiences will be treated to a nostalgic and uplifting evening.

Kettering audiences can expect a vibrant show in one of Ohio’s most beloved outdoor venues, where the atmosphere perfectly complements The Beach Boys’ sunny catalog. The Fraze Pavilion setting offers fans an intimate experience to enjoy music that defined an era.

