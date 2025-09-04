The Beach Boys tickets on sale in Ridgefield at Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

The Beach Boys will bring their timeless surf-rock sound to Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom in Ridgefield, Washington, on November 20, 2025. For decades, the legendary group has entertained audiences worldwide with hits that define a generation of American music.

Tickets are available now through the venue and ScoreBig, where fans can purchase with confidence knowing there are no hidden fees. Ridgefield audiences can expect a setlist filled with classics like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “California Girls.”

The Beach Boys’ enduring popularity has made them one of the most recognizable bands in music history. Their Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom performance offers fans in the Pacific Northwest a chance to sing along to beloved anthems in an intimate concert atmosphere.

Shop for The Beach Boys tickets at Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom on November 20, 2025

