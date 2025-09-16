The Best of The Eagles tickets on sale in Red Bank

The Best of The Eagles heads to Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J., on March 27, 2026. The acclaimed tribute delivers faithful harmonies and note-perfect arrangements that celebrate one of the bestselling bands of all time.

Tickets for the Red Bank show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Count Basie Center box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—perfect for securing great seats without surprise charges.

Expect a set packed with favorites that showcase the Eagles’ blend of rock, country and California cool. From the storytelling of “Lyin’ Eyes” to the guitar interplay of “Hotel California,” the production highlights the hits and deep cuts that continue to resonate with generations of listeners. The Count Basie Center’s intimate theater setting adds pristine acoustics and clear sightlines for a night of close-up musicianship in downtown Red Bank.

Shop for The Best of The Eagles tickets at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on March 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Best of The Eagles tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.