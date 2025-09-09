The Eagles tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Sphere

Legendary rock band The Eagles will headline three nights at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 23, 24, and 31, 2026. Known for timeless hits like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy,” the band continues to captivate audiences with soaring harmonies and masterful musicianship, now in one of the most advanced venues in the world.

Tickets for all three Sphere performances are on sale now.

Sphere’s immersive visuals and state-of-the-art acoustics will provide a stunning backdrop for The Eagles’ classic catalog. Expect a career-spanning set list and unforgettable production that matches the legendary status of the band itself. Las Vegas visitors and locals alike will have the chance to experience these once-in-a-lifetime performances in an iconic setting.

