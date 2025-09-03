The Emo Night Tour tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

The Emo Night Tour takes over The Independent in San Francisco on Oct. 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. Halloween in the city pairs perfectly with a wall-to-wall playlist of the genre’s biggest anthems—think shout-along choruses, cathartic hooks and a packed floor from the first note.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the venue box office or grab theirs at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and events with no hidden fees—an easy way to lock in your night without surprise costs at checkout.

Expect a celebratory crowd ready to revisit the bands that defined an era, from pop-punk singalongs to post-hardcore staples. The Independent’s intimate layout keeps the energy close to the stage, making this a can’t-miss party for anyone who still knows every word. Costumes are encouraged, playlists run deep and the vibes are set for a late-night soundtrack to your Halloween weekend in the city.

Round up your crew, line up your best eyeliner and get ready for a full-volume, feel-good throwback night in San Francisco.

Shop for The Emo Night Tour tickets at The Independent on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Emo Night Tour tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.