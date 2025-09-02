The Great Gatsby – Theatrical Production will light up the stage in Louisville this winter with a limited run at Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center. Performances take place February 10–15, 2026, giving Kentucky audiences multiple chances to experience the dazzling stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel.

Tickets for all Louisville performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Whitney Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges. ScoreBig provides theatre-goers with affordable access to major Broadway-caliber productions nationwide.

This production of The Great Gatsby combines Fitzgerald’s timeless story with stunning choreography, music, and staging that bring the Roaring Twenties to life. Whitney Hall, one of Louisville’s premier performing arts venues, provides the perfect setting for the spectacle.

With only a handful of shows scheduled, theatre lovers are encouraged to secure their seats early for this limited engagement.

Available Dates

