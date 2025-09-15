The Harlem Globetrotters tickets on sale in Phoenix at PHX Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their world-famous basketball skills and family-friendly entertainment to PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Known for their high-flying dunks, slick ball-handling, and laugh-out-loud comedy, the Globetrotters promise a show that goes beyond basketball.

Generations of fans have experienced the Globetrotters’ unique blend of athleticism and humor, making them one of the most iconic sports-entertainment groups in history. PHX Arena offers the perfect setting for this interactive and exciting event, which has been delighting audiences worldwide for nearly a century.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through the PHX Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides access to seats at top live events without hidden service charges.

The Globetrotters’ visit to Phoenix is a highlight of their North American tour, bringing an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the show, expect incredible tricks, crowd participation, and memories that last a lifetime.

