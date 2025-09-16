The Notebook – The Musical tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Pantages

The Notebook – The Musical arrives at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles for a January 2026 engagement, bringing the romantic story to one of the country’s most iconic stages. Theater fans can experience the sweeping score and emotional performances that have made this adaptation a word-of-mouth favorite.

With evening and matinee options throughout the month, this residency gives Angelenos flexibility to plan a night out on Hollywood Boulevard. The ornate Pantages setting heightens the production’s intimate moments and big musical crescendos, making it a compelling choice for date night, group outings, or anyone who loves contemporary Broadway storytelling performed by a top-tier touring cast.

