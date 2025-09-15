The Notebook – The Musical tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

The Notebook – The Musical brings Nicholas Sparks’ timeless love story to ASU Gammage in Tempe, Arizona, with a series of performances in April 2026. Theatergoers can experience the sweeping romance and heartfelt music of this acclaimed Broadway adaptation live on stage.

ASU Gammage, a landmark venue in the Phoenix metro area, offers the ideal backdrop for the production’s moving performances. The show captures the enduring story of Allie and Noah through music and stagecraft that has captivated audiences nationwide.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. They are available at the ASU Gammage box office or via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy access to tickets with no hidden service fees.

The Notebook – The Musical continues to resonate with audiences, bringing a beloved story from page and screen to the stage. Fans in Arizona will have multiple chances to see the production this spring.

Performance Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Notebook – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.