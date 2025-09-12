The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Pensacola at Saenger Theatre

The Nutcracker will delight audiences in Pensacola, Florida, with Ballet Pensacola bringing the holiday favorite to Saenger Theatre on December 21, 2025. This timeless ballet, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, remains a cornerstone of holiday traditions for families worldwide.

Tickets for the Pensacola performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly through the Saenger Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets to beloved seasonal productions are available without hidden fees.

Ballet Pensacola’s production of The Nutcracker has become a community favorite, blending professional artistry with a festive spirit that captures the magic of Christmas. From the enchanting Land of Sweets to the battle with the Mouse King, audiences will be transported into Clara’s magical Christmas Eve adventure.

Shop for The Nutcracker tickets at Saenger Theatre on December 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Nutcracker tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.