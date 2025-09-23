‘The Outsiders’ to Welcome Kevin Csolak for Limited Run

Kevin Csolak will join the Broadway cast of “The Outsiders” for a limited run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning September 26.

Csolak, who recently appeared as Tulsa in the Audra McDonald-led production of “Gypsy,” will step into the role of Bob Sheldon.

Csolak will take over while original cast member Kevin William Paul is away performing in Classic Stage Company’s upcoming production of “The Baker’s Wife.” Paul is expected to return to “The Outsiders” on January 6, 2026.

The current Broadway cast features Trevor Wayne as Ponyboy Curtis, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop, and Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade. Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa appears as Two-Bit Mathews, Paul performs as Bob Sheldon, and Berry portrays Paul.

With a book by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival and Levine, the show has been praised for its storytelling and design. At the 2024 Tony Awards, “The Outsiders” won Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Danya Taymor, Best Lighting Design for Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, and Best Sound Design for Cody Spencer.

The musical opened at the Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024, and is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit “The Outsiders” official Broadway website.