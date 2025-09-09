The R&B Lovers Tour tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Keith Sweat and an all-star lineup headline The R&B Lovers Tour, coming to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 18, 2026. The tour also features Joe, Dru Hill, and Ginuwine, making it a must-see event for R&B fans.

Tickets for this Jacksonville stop are on sale now. Fans can secure seats through the arena box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events with no hidden fees. Expect a night filled with soulful ballads and timeless hits from some of the genre’s most iconic voices.

Keith Sweat has been a pioneer in the R&B scene since the late 1980s, while Joe and Dru Hill earned fame with hits throughout the ’90s and 2000s. Ginuwine’s smooth style and chart-toppers like “Pony” add to the star power of this lineup. Together, they deliver an evening of nostalgia and powerhouse performances.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena has become a top venue for concerts in northeast Florida, offering excellent sightlines and sound for fans. This one-night-only event is expected to draw a large audience eager to relive R&B classics live on stage.

