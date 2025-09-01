The Sound of Music tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

The timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music is set for a run at Boston’s Citizens Bank Opera House in January 2026. Fans can enjoy multiple performances of the beloved musical between Jan. 6 and Jan. 18.

Beloved for songs like “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “My Favorite Things,” the production tells the inspiring story of the von Trapp family as they navigate love, music, and resilience on the eve of World War II. Generations of theatergoers continue to embrace the show’s hopeful spirit and unforgettable music.

Tickets are on sale now through the Citizens Bank Opera House box office.

As one of Boston’s premier venues, the Opera House offers the perfect backdrop for a theatrical favorite that continues to inspire audiences around the world.

The Sound of Music at Citizens Bank Opera House (Boston, MA)

