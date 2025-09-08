The Ten Tenors tickets on sale in Boston at Shubert Theatre

The Ten Tenors via the performers' official website

The Ten Tenors bring their world-renowned vocal blend to the Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center in Boston on March 19, 2026. Known for stunning harmonies and dynamic performances, the group continues to delight audiences worldwide.

Tickets for the March 19 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Boch Center box office or via ScoreBig, which provides event tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s upfront pricing ensures an easy ticket-buying experience for Boston audiences.

The Ten Tenors have toured extensively, performing classics, pop favorites, and crossover pieces that showcase their versatile style. This Boston stop offers a chance to hear the acclaimed ensemble in one of the city’s most historic theaters.

Shop for The Ten Tenors tickets at Shubert Theatre on March 19, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Ten Tenors tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.