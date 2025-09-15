The Who tickets on sale in Thousand Palms at Acrisure Arena

The Who will bring their legendary catalog to Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, on October 1, 2025. The iconic British rock band, known for classics like “Baba O’Riley” and “My Generation,” continues to captivate audiences more than five decades into their career.

Fans in the Coachella Valley can expect a setlist filled with the band’s greatest hits alongside deep cuts, all performed with the energy and musicianship that has made The Who one of rock’s most enduring acts. Acrisure Arena provides an intimate yet state-of-the-art setting for this must-see concert.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchases can be made through the Acrisure Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which guarantees access to major live events with no hidden fees.

From their electrifying live shows to their influence across generations of musicians, The Who remain a vital force in rock and roll. This Thousand Palms performance promises a night of unforgettable music for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Shop for The Who tickets at Acrisure Arena on October 1, 2025

