The Wiz tickets on sale in San Jose at Center for the Performing Arts

The Wiz will light up the stage at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts with an eight-performance run from January 27 through February 1, 2026. The Tony Award-winning musical reimagines L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with a dazzling mix of soul, R&B, and gospel music.

Beloved by generations, The Wiz brings to life Dorothy’s journey through Oz in a vibrant, contemporary retelling that has become a landmark of American theater. Audiences in San Jose will have multiple opportunities to experience this magical production.

Tickets are available now at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers theatergoers access to seats with no hidden fees.

With show-stopping numbers like “Ease On Down the Road” and breathtaking choreography, The Wiz continues to be a fan favorite across the country. This San Jose engagement promises music, magic, and memories for the entire family.

Performance Dates

