Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Joliet at Rialto Square Theatre

Theresa Caputo, star of television’s “Long Island Medium,” will appear live at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, Illinois, on November 22, 2025. Known for her engaging personality and spiritual readings, Caputo connects audiences with her signature style of humor and heartfelt messages.

Tickets are available now at the Rialto Square Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets with no hidden fees. Fans in the Chicago metro area can witness her unique live show up close, experiencing both laughter and inspiration.

Caputo’s tours have drawn large crowds nationwide, and her Joliet performance is expected to be no different. The historic Rialto Square Theatre provides a fitting backdrop for an evening that blends entertainment and personal connection in a memorable way.

