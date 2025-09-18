Thunder vs. Warriors tickets on sale in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center

Oklahoma City Thunder welcome the Golden State Warriors to Paycom Center on November 11, 2025. Two Western Conference powers meet in a marquee matchup that should deliver pace, shot-making, and a raucous crowd in downtown OKC.

Tickets for Thunder–Warriors are on sale now. Buy from the Paycom Center box office or choose ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. It’s a straightforward way to grab seats for one of the fall’s most in-demand games.

Oklahoma City continues to build momentum with a talented core, while Golden State’s star power always draws a crowd on the road. Expect big-time guard play, deep-range shooting, and momentum-swinging runs that can light up the scoreboard in a hurry.

Don’t wait to secure your spot for a premium night of NBA basketball in OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors tickets at Paycom Center, November 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.