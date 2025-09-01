TobyMac tickets on sale in Ontario at Toyota Arena

Christian music star TobyMac will headline Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on Feb. 21, 2026. Fans can expect an uplifting night of high-energy music and inspiring messages from one of the most celebrated artists in contemporary Christian music.

Known for blending hip-hop, rock, and pop into his faith-driven songs, TobyMac has built a devoted following with hits like “Speak Life” and “Me Without You.” His live shows deliver a mix of powerful performances, heartfelt worship, and crowd-energizing production.

Tickets for the Feb. 21 concert are on sale now through the Toyota Arena box office and via ScoreBig, which offers secure purchases with no hidden fees.

Southern California fans won’t want to miss this opportunity to see TobyMac live in concert. The Toyota Arena setting makes for an unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and community.

Shop for TobyMac tickets at Toyota Arena on February 21, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on TobyMac tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.