TobyMac tickets on sale in Phoenix at PHX Arena

TobyMac will bring his inspirational blend of Christian pop and hip-hop to PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 13, 2026. Fans can expect a night filled with uplifting music and dynamic stage performance.

Tickets for the February 13 show are on sale now. Purchase at the PHX Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on ticket purchases.

TobyMac has been a leading figure in contemporary Christian music for over two decades, delivering hits like “Made to Love,” “Me Without You,” and “Speak Life.” His live concerts are known for high energy, meaningful lyrics, and a welcoming atmosphere that brings fans together.

Phoenix audiences will have the chance to experience a performance that combines artistry with inspiration, making it a must-see event for fans of faith-driven music.

Shop for TobyMac tickets at PHX Arena on February 13, 2026

