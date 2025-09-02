TobyMac tickets on sale in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center

TobyMac, the Grammy-winning Christian artist, is set to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 22, 2026. Known for blending pop, rock, and hip-hop influences into contemporary Christian music, TobyMac’s concerts deliver both energy and inspiration.

Tickets for this Sacramento performance are available now. Fans can purchase at the Golden 1 Center box office or via ScoreBig, which provides affordable tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig ensures concert-goers can see their favorite performers with transparent pricing and easy checkout.

TobyMac has built a reputation as one of the most dynamic live acts in Christian music. With a career spanning decades, his shows mix uplifting lyrics, multimedia production, and audience interaction that leaves a lasting impression. Golden 1 Center, one of California’s top venues, will provide the perfect setting for this night of music and worship.

Fans in Sacramento should secure their seats early for what promises to be a moving and unforgettable evening.

Shop for TobyMac tickets at Golden 1 Center on February 22, 2026

