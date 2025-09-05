Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale for St. Louis holiday show

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” to Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 23, 2025. The holiday rock spectacle is a seasonal favorite for families nationwide.

Tickets for the December 23 show are available now. Fans can purchase through the Enterprise Center box office or ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Combining rock, classical music, and theatrical production, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become one of the most beloved touring acts during the holiday season. Their performances feature pyrotechnics, light shows, and virtuosic musicianship that leave audiences amazed.

St. Louis fans will have the chance to experience the holiday magic inside the city’s largest arena, just in time for Christmas celebrations. It’s a performance that continues to inspire audiences year after year.

