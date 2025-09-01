Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale in Idaho Falls at Hero Arena

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its iconic holiday show, “The Ghost of Christmas Eve,” to Hero Arena at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Nov. 20, 2025. Fans can experience the group’s dazzling mix of rock, classical, and holiday music in a live spectacular.

Known for electrifying performances with stunning light shows, TSO has become a holiday tradition for families across North America. The Idaho Falls stop offers fans in the region a chance to celebrate the season with one of the most successful touring acts of all time.

Tickets for the Nov. 20 show are on sale now at the Hero Arena box office and on ScoreBig, with no hidden ticket fees.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ring in the holidays with a performance filled with powerful music and unforgettable visuals.

Shop for Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets at Hero Arena on November 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.