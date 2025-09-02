Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale in Rosemont at Allstate Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will once again bring holiday magic to the stage with The Ghost of Christmas Eve. The world-renowned rock orchestra will perform two shows at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on December 26, 2025.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Allstate Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets without hidden service charges. ScoreBig makes it simple for fans to experience the biggest seasonal tours nationwide.

Known for blending rock, classical, and holiday themes, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has built a devoted following. Their annual holiday tour is a family tradition for many, combining elaborate light displays, pyrotechnics, and powerful musical performances that create an unforgettable live experience.

Rosemont fans have two opportunities to experience the magic on the day after Christmas. Both shows are expected to sell quickly, so early ticket purchases are encouraged.

Available Dates

