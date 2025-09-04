Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale in Springfield at Great Southern Bank Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its holiday spectacular, *The Ghost of Christmas Eve*, to Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, on December 5, 2025. Known for combining rock, symphonic music, and dazzling light shows, the group’s annual holiday tours are a beloved tradition.

Tickets are available now at the Great Southern Bank Arena box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can secure their seats with no hidden fees. Springfield audiences can look forward to a high-energy performance that blends classic holiday favorites with TSO’s signature progressive rock sound.

Since its debut in the 1990s, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become one of the best-selling live acts in the world, playing to millions of fans each holiday season. The Springfield show will give local fans a chance to experience a production known for over-the-top staging and unforgettable music.

