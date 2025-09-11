Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets on sale in St. Louis at Enterprise Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to St. Louis with their holiday spectacular, “The Ghost of Christmas Eve,” at Enterprise Center on December 23, 2025. The matinee performance will bring the symphonic rock ensemble’s blend of holiday tradition and electrifying stage production to Missouri fans eager for seasonal magic.

Tickets for the December 23 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Enterprise Center box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers access to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Known for their elaborate light displays, powerful vocals, and signature guitar-driven sound, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a holiday staple for audiences nationwide. Each performance combines rock, classical, and storytelling elements, creating an immersive experience that appeals to all ages.

St. Louis concertgoers can look forward to a festive night filled with favorites like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” and other signature arrangements that have cemented the group’s place as one of the top-selling acts of the season.

