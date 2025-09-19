Treaty Oak Revival tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

Treaty Oak Revival will light up Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 20, 2025. Known for blending outlaw country roots with modern energy, the band has quickly become a favorite on the Texas music scene and beyond.

Tickets for the Dec. 20 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Dickies Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major concerts without hidden fees. With a loyal fan base and buzz across streaming platforms, Treaty Oak Revival’s shows are in high demand.

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena offers an ideal backdrop for the group’s rowdy sound and dynamic stage presence. Expect a night of singalongs, hard-driving guitars, and authentic Texas country vibes in one of the region’s premier venues.

