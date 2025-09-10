Trisha Yearwood to Release Christmastime Album, Launch Holiday Tour with Symphonies

Trisha Yearwood is getting into the holiday spirit with a new Christmas album and subsequent tour.

Christmastime, her new album, arrives November 7, 2025, through Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records. The project marks the multi-platinum singer’s first holiday release since her 2016 collaboration with Garth Brooks, Christmas Together, and her first solo holiday record since The Sweetest Gift, originally released in 1994.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Don Was with arrangements from David Campbell, Christmastime features a mix of classics, fresh reimaginings, and original songs. Highlights include orchestral renditions of Christmastime Is Here from A Charlie Brown Christmas and Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, along with a soulful take on Elvis Presley’s Blue Christmas. The record also features Merry Christmas, Valentine, a new duet with Brooks.

To coincide with the release, Yearwood will hit the road for the Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour. The trek begins December 2 at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and will make stops in Newark, Springfield, Atlanta, Clearwater, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and more before wrapping December 20 in Louisville. Each performance will feature Yearwood backed by a local symphony.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me,” Yearwood said in a statement. “To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can’t wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

Tickets for the limited run go on sale September 12 via trishayearwood.com/tour. Find the full list of tour dates below:

Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour