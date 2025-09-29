Trophy Automotive Joins LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park as Official Partner

The LA Galaxy have inked a new multiyear partnership with Trophy Automotive Dealer Group, naming the Southern California company an official partner of both the club and its home, Dignity Health Sports Park.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, marks the first time Trophy Automotive has aligned with a professional sports team. As part of the deal, the stadium’s 2,200-square-foot Champions Lounge has been renamed the Kia Champions Lounge, tying into Trophy’s ties to the Kia brand.

To launch the partnership, the company is introducing the Kia Champions Lounge Sweepstakes, running from September 29 through October 10. Fans living within 75 miles of the stadium can enter online and through the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group app for a chance to win prizes, including a two-year lease on a Kia Niro. Runners-up will receive tickets and VIP lounge passes for the Galaxy’s October 18 home match against Minnesota United FC.

The lounge offers premium amenities including food, drink, preferred parking, and access near the player tunnel. According to the Galaxy, the space sold out for the 2025 MLS season.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for Trophy Automotive Dealer Group to deepen our connection with the vibrant sports community in Southern California,” said Trophy Automotive Chairman and CEO Nasser Watar. “Aligning with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park allows us the opportunity to showcase our brand in a dynamic, high-energy setting while also giving back to our loyal customers and soccer fans.”

Trophy Automotive operates several Kia dealerships across Los Angeles, along with Mercedes-Benz locations in Encino and Valencia. The deal expands its visibility into the live sports market with branding, vehicle displays, and fan engagement at Galaxy matches.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trophy Automotive Dealer Group to the LA Galaxy family,” said Tom Braun, the team’s president of business operations and COO. “The Kia Champions Lounge is set to provide our fans with an exclusive space that brings them even closer to the action and one-of-a-kind gameday experiences.”

The partnership also includes sponsorship of a marquee “Title Night Game,” the team’s “Player Arrivals” social media feature, and on-site activations during select home matches.

Dignity Health Sports Park general manager Adam Duvendeck said the collaboration reflects the stadium’s push to deliver “premium brand partnerships” that enhance fan hospitality.

The LA Galaxy, winners of a record six MLS Cups, continue to build on their 2024 championship season with new brand alignments that bolster both the club and its fans’ gameday experience.