UMI tickets on sale for Los Angeles show at The Wiltern

UMI is set to perform at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2025. The rising R&B and soul artist has quickly earned acclaim for her intimate style and emotionally resonant performances.

Tickets for the December 8 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through The Wiltern’s box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden service fees.

UMI’s artistry blends contemporary R&B with soulful melodies, creating songs that resonate deeply with audiences. Tracks like “Butterfly” and “Love Affair” highlight her ability to combine vulnerability and strength, earning her a devoted following.

Los Angeles fans will experience an atmospheric show in one of the city’s most iconic venues, The Wiltern, renowned for its historic architecture and intimate concert experience.

Shop for UMI tickets at The Wiltern on December 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on UMI tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.