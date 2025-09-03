UMI tickets on sale in Chicago at Vic Theatre

UMI will headline Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The R&B and soul artist has built a reputation for heartfelt songs that blend smooth vocals with modern production, creating an immersive live atmosphere.

Tickets for the Nov. 20 performance are available now. Fans can purchase through the Vic Theatre box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers transparent ticket pricing with no hidden service charges.

UMI’s rise in the R&B scene has been marked by intimate songwriting and a growing fan base drawn to her authenticity. At the Vic Theatre, fans can expect a setlist that weaves together beloved tracks with new material in a venue celebrated for its acoustics and historic charm. Chicago’s lively music scene makes this stop a highlight of her tour.

Don’t miss your chance to catch an unforgettable night of soul and artistry in the Windy City.

Shop for UMI tickets at Vic Theatre on November 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on UMI tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.